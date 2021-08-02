Russ Parr
HomeRuss Parr

#RussRant: Ron DeSantis Is The WORST Governor EVER [VIDEO]

#RussRant: Ron DeSantis Is The WORST Governor EVER [VIDEO]

Majic Listen Live Banner
Majic 102.3/92.7
CLOSE

It’s that time again!

Our guy Russ Parr is back with yet another one of his infamous rants — call them “Russ Rants,” if you will — and his latest target is none other than Florida governor Ron DeSantis.

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram  and On Facebook Too!

If you’ve been following Russ recently on social media, you’re pretty aware on his adamant opinion when it comes to getting vaccinated and wearing a mask as we get through this global pandemic. With DeSantis being an anti-masker himself, even issuing an executive order to bar schools in Florida from enforcing masks for the upcoming 2021-2022 academic semester, you already know Parr had a rebuttal ready.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE RUSS PARR SHOW LIVE FROM 6AM – 10AM EST

Peep the video below to hear Russ Parr break down his disapproval of Ron DeSantis’ stance on the mask mandate in Florida, and let us know if you agree with the latest “Russ Rant”:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

 

10 Black-Owned Face Mask Companies To Buy From Now!

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Black-Owned Face Mask Companies To Buy From Now!

Continue reading 10 Black-Owned Face Mask Companies To Buy From Now!

10 Black-Owned Face Mask Companies To Buy From Now!

[caption id="attachment_3108390" align="alignleft" width="976"] Source: House Of Nambili / House Of Nambili[/caption] While in the beginning, it was unclear if all Americans needed to wear face masks in public during the coronavirus pandemic, it became crystal clear last week, when the Centers for Disease Control Prevention announced that this to be the case…point, blank period. Cover up! Don't Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too! Not to mention, as the Washington Post reported, in cities such as Los Angeles and Miami, you can’t walk into a grocery store, pharmacy or essential business without something covering your nose and mouth. With so many every day non-medical, non-surgical masks being sold out at the local stores, many folks are left to order them online. Well if you’re worried about which ones you buy, don’t. We got you! Here are 10 of the best—and most stylish—face masks made by Black-owned businesses and designers that will protect you and your family. Just don’t forget to throw them in the washing machine before you use them. ***Editor’s Note: The CDC has asked that we not purchase medical face masks because our health care workers who are risking their lives to save us need them first. Beware of online sellers claiming to have surgical masks. 

#RussRant: Ron DeSantis Is The WORST Governor EVER [VIDEO]  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Russ Parr’s Everyday Grocery Giveaway
Galleries
Photos
Close