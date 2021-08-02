Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

It’s that time again!

Our guy Russ Parr is back with yet another one of his infamous rants — call them “Russ Rants,” if you will — and his latest target is none other than Florida governor Ron DeSantis.

If you’ve been following Russ recently on social media, you’re pretty aware on his adamant opinion when it comes to getting vaccinated and wearing a mask as we get through this global pandemic. With DeSantis being an anti-masker himself, even issuing an executive order to bar schools in Florida from enforcing masks for the upcoming 2021-2022 academic semester, you already know Parr had a rebuttal ready.

Peep the video below to hear Russ Parr break down his disapproval of Ron DeSantis’ stance on the mask mandate in Florida, and let us know if you agree with the latest “Russ Rant”:

#RussRant: Ron DeSantis Is The WORST Governor EVER [VIDEO] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com