Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

As DC summer rolls on and people head back outside – it’s sad to imagine a space in where we can no longer safely enjoy our summer, free from gun violence.

Friday night, 6 people were shot shortly after 11pm in Congress Heights SE DC. According to US News, responders made it to the scene in less than a minute after the initial gunshot to render aid.

6 yr old Nyiah was transported by MPD and was pronounced dead the same evening. Three unnamed men and two women were also shot and sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

There is a $60k reward for details on the slaying of Nyiah Courtney as we mourn the senseless loss of yet another innocent child due to gun violence

Recap the latest updates + details on this ongoing investigation below

6 yr. old Nyiah Courtney of SE DC killed, 5 others shot was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: