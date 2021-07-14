Twitter Goes Into A Frenzy After Actor In Tyler Perry’s “Sistas” Admits He Likes His Prostate Tickled In Viral Clip

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Twitter is once again at Tyler Perry’s neck.

Perry’s been a major staple in the Black community’s film repertoire when he first hopped on the scene with Diary of a Mad Black Woman in 2005. A play by the same name was released in 2001, and so begins his career of putting Black stories on the screen and on the stage. However, people have grown tired of the narratives in his shows and movies and aren’t afraid to tell him he needs to switch it up and bring in new voices to portray experiences accurately.

The real backlash began back in 2020 when Perry boasted about not having a writer’s room.

“So, I don’t know if you know this, but all shows on television have a writers’ room,” Perry said in a video displaying a hefty stack of tv and movie scripts. “And most of the time, there are 10 [or] 12 people that write these television shows. Well, I have no writers’ room. Nobody writes any of my work. I write it all. Why am I telling you this? I wrote all of these scripts by myself in 2019. What’s my point? WORK ETHIC!”

What he thought was a humble brag about how much work he puts in; others responded that while he’s very successful, he should be using that star power to mold and help put on the next generation of talented Black people in the entertainment field.

Now, once again, a clip from Sistas has gone viral for its dialogue from Calvin Rodney, played by actor Anthony Dalton, who insisted that he break up with his girlfriend after admitting that he has two fathers, likes “lace underwear,” and enjoys having his “prostate tickled.”

Check out how Twitter is reacting to the clip below:

