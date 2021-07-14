Twitter Goes Into A Frenzy After Actor In Tyler Perry’s “Sistas” Admits He Likes His Prostate Tickled In Viral Clip

Twitter is once again at Tyler Perry’s neck.
Perry’s been a major staple in the Black community’s film repertoire when he first hopped on the scene with Diary of a Mad Black Woman in 2005. A play by the same name was released in 2001, and so begins his career of putting Black stories on the screen and on the stage. However, people have grown tired of the narratives in his shows and movies and aren’t afraid to tell him he needs to switch it up and bring in new voices to portray experiences accurately.
The real backlash began back in 2020 when Perry boasted about not having a writer’s room.
“So, I don’t know if you know this, but all shows on television have a writers’ room,” Perry said in a video displaying a hefty stack of tv and movie scripts. “And most of the time, there are 10 [or] 12 people that write these television shows. Well, I have no writers’ room. Nobody writes any of my work. I write it all. Why am I telling you this? I wrote all of these scripts by myself in 2019. What’s my point? WORK ETHIC!”
What he thought was a humble brag about how much work he puts in; others responded that while he’s very successful, he should be using that star power to mold and help put on the next generation of talented Black people in the entertainment field.
Now, once again, a clip from Sistas has gone viral for its dialogue from Calvin Rodney, played by actor Anthony Dalton, who insisted that he break up with his girlfriend after admitting that he has two fathers, likes “lace underwear,” and enjoys having his “prostate tickled.”
Check out how Twitter is reacting to the clip below:
Twitter Reacts To Dialogue from Tyler Perry's "Sistas"
Tyler perry got way too much money and been in the game way too long to be pushin out content like this. His new shit be terrible from the writing to the acting to the editing.— Yesenia Moore (@buttericanpecan) July 14, 2021
Tyler Perry needs to remove himself from the writers rooms of his projects and let people who are good at putting words on paper DO THEIR JOB. And he should hire people who know what GOOD writing is, to hire his writers.— Luvvie is the #ProfessionalTroublemaker (@Luvvie) July 14, 2021
I'm not arguing.
Look, I appreciate what Tyler Perry has done for black people making movies, lifting up actors and workers, but I'mma need this nigga to uplift some writing talent https://t.co/01NNptZR6z— Kekoa-Ō-Manō (@WKDart) July 14, 2021
~ That Oloni’s thread justifies one thing about Tyler Perry’s films. Just one thing -— Diji Aderogba (@directordiji) July 14, 2021
His films address real issues!
Tyler Perry we haven’t forgot pic.twitter.com/733HfKHs1x— A Blessing (@BLM_004) July 14, 2021
Tyler Perry was homeless, and now owns the first black owned, movie production studio. Tyler Perry donates his time and his money to various causes to uplift and help the black community. Martin wore a dress, and so did Flip Wilson. Elevate…don’t hate! pic.twitter.com/FfbB4mVhgt— DivaFlyMusic ™️ (@DivaFlyMusic) July 14, 2021
Defund Tyler Perry 😂— Nicole (@nikkistunt) July 14, 2021
😭😫🤣Pleaseeeeee. Tyler Perry Is SICK! Someone Stop Him, I’m In Literal Tears. pic.twitter.com/hc4lgZDg8n— Karen Huger’s Wig💕 (@karenhugerswig) July 14, 2021
Tyler Perry Employs thousands of african americans, supports 100’s of black charities,… movies and shows just for us…— Brooklyn (@BrooklynBoyB) July 14, 2021
Latest black show script is lil off…
Black Twitter: pic.twitter.com/YrxIhxoeI7
Nobody :— jw (@iam_johnw2) July 14, 2021
Tyler perry when he sees black trauma in the real world he can use for his movies pic.twitter.com/Um7M6uax8A
Slowly moving from “Tyler Perry is a terrorist” to “this is fine art” https://t.co/hMP0y4mOS9— Terrance... (@iTerryTommy) July 14, 2021
This is literally my fucking brain every time it comes across a Tyler Perry TV scene: pic.twitter.com/zwRBdY02tj— Sie. (@CindtrilleIIa) July 14, 2021
Come on nih Tyler Perry 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Ezb7Nmpk0O— lil duval (@lilduval) July 14, 2021
