British Actress Jodie Turner-Smith Robbed Of Gucci Jewelry At Cannes Film Festival

Another socialite was reminded about the dangers of showing their plate to the hungry. British Actress Jodie Turner-Smith was relieved of some precious designer jewelry after Cannes.

As spotted on Raw Story the lead for Queen & Slim has been sadly gotten. According to the report she stunned press, peers and onlookers at the Cannes Film Festival in France on Thursday, July 8 during the premier of her upcoming film After Yang. She pulled up wearing a long black dress with a bedazzled bust that was beautifully complimented with an assortment of gold and diamond jewelry. The pieces included some loaned items from Gucci.

Variety says she returned to the Marriott hotel on the Croisette and enjoyed breakfast that following day. Upon returning to her room she noticed an obvious violation to her belongings prompting her to contact the police. She was then moved to Majestic hotel a couple of blocks down and was provided security detail to oversee her safety and her one-year-old daughter Janie. This is not the first time an actor has been targeted during the iconic festival. A collective of thieves, aptly named “The Pink Panther Gang”, had previously taken over $130 million dollars worth of trinkets from the Carlton Hotel in 2013. That same year a pricey Chopard necklace also went missing at the festivities.

Turner-Smith has yet to comment on the matter but did informally confirm the robbery with a tweet saying “didn’t think i would be spending 2.5 hours in the police station on my final day in cannes, but here we are…”.

