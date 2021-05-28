Is “Bigger” Really Better? Angell Conwell & Rasheda Crockett Dish On BET’s ‘Bigger’ Season 2

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Fans of the BET series Bigger have been raving about Season 2, and our girl Persia Nicole got the exclusive with series stars Angell Conwell & Rasheda Crockett to discuss all that already went down this year and what to expect.

Bigger gives perspective into the lives of thirty-something besties living in Atlanta as they balance love and issues from the past. The show has gained a huge audience through impeccably cool storytelling, and of course one of the core topics of focus revolves around relationships and sex. That’s why when given the chance, we just had to see if the show’s title actually rings true for these two ladies when it comes to the bedroom.

“You have to be able to feel the motion in the ocean,” says Angell in regards to that age-old question, meanwhile Rasheda decided to silently agree after asking, very bluntly, if they were in fact talking about di…..ummm, watch the interview below so we don’t have to get too fresh with y’all.

Stream season 2 of Bigger right now on BET+.

