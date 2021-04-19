Wiz Khalifa Has All The Ingredients For A Proper 4/20 Celebration

In the great pantheon of Hip-Hop’s leading cannabis enthusiasts, a list that includes Snoop Dogg, Cypress Hill, and Curren$y among others, Wiz Khalifa is definitely in the top tier. The Pittsburgh stoner has put together a list of must-haves ahead of the celebratory 4/20 that will enhance the moment.

Wiz Khalifa has long been a fixture in the growing cannabis scene with his own Khalifa Kush line, and that is the featured flower of the “Black and Yellow” star’s 4/20 festivities. Learn more about the brand here.

If you’ve been reading Spirit.Ed, then you know that the segment’s columnist loves gin and is delighted to note that Wiz understands the beauty of this fine spirit, in particular, McQueen and the Violet Fog. More on why that’s important down below.

While this gin sourced from Jundiaí, Brazil, it does feature 21 botanicals, including traditional items along with six that have not been used in high numbers in known versions of the spirit. Learn more about McQueen and the Violet Fog here.

No 4/20 sesh would be complete without some tunes and Wiz compiled a quick 10-song playlist that won’t get your aux privileges revoked via Spotify. Of course, Wiz is featured heavily across the playlist but he throws some other joints in the mix as well. Check it out below.

It is completely inevitable that the munchies will be in full effect at some point on 4/20, so why not get yourself some eats via Hotbox? The menu is a bunch of savory finger foods like chicken wings, chips, and much more. The delivery service isn’t in every city but we’re happy to report to the Taylors out there that Pittsburgh has a location, along with Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and other choice locations. Get the 411 here.

One would imagine that with all the smoke in the air that thirsts will need to be quenched, so with the help of Saeed (@cocktailsbyhawk), the 4/20 Freestyle was born.

This drink uses the aforementioned McQueen and the Violet Fog as a base along with SHOKi, a cannabis-infused cocktail drink that can be enjoyed on its own or added to whatever your creativity leads you. We should definitely mention that SHOKi was founded by a Black woman. Check them out here.

4/20 Freestyle Ingredients 3 strawberries muddled .5 oz simple syrup 1 oz McQueen and the Violet Fog gin .5 oz Pineapple Shoki cannabis-infused beverage .5 oz Aperol 1 oz fresh-squeezed orange juice .25 oz lemon juice Top with Luc Belaire Gold

Garnish with orange peel, strawberry, and a mini joint.

So, there you have it. Your 4/20 should be an event with, ahem, sky-high vibes if you follow Wiz Khalifa’s suggestions above. Let us know in the comments if you sampled any of the goods.

Happy 4/20!

