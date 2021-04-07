CLOSE
The DMV
HomeThe DMV

Maryland Lawmakers Pass Bill To End Life Sentences For Juveniles

Majic Listen Live Banner
A gavel in motion, 6 April 2001. THE AGE Picture by NEIL NEWITT

Source: The AGE / Getty

State lawmakers passed a bill that ends life sentences without parole for juveniles.

The measure, The Juvenile Restoration Act, passed with bipartisan support.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The bill also allows courts to reconsider sentences for juveniles who have spent a minimum of 20 years in prison and are no longer a danger to the public.

The act now heads to Gov. Larry Hogan’s desk.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Maryland Lawmakers Pass Bill To End Life Sentences For Juveniles  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
Nick Cannon Joins List Of Public Figures With The Coronavirus (Updated February 2021)
Premiere Of Amazon Studios' 'Gleason' - Arrivals
86 photos
Russ Parr’s Everyday Grocery Giveaway
Galleries
Photos
Close