Grown Folk Fridays: Allison Seymour and Shawn Yancy [WATCH]

Tune-in Tonight For A Grown Folk Convo at 5PM!

Vic Jagger is back with another Grown Folk Convo! Tonight’s guests are legendary in the DMV, Allison Seymour and Shawn Yancy join us live!

We’ve all seen them over the years on DC News stations but tonight Allison and Yancy get a little loose with Vic Jagger speaking on topics from family, being a Black Woman in the news industry, keeping the romance alive in their relationships, and how in the world they choose/keep up with their outfits for every TV broadcast?!

