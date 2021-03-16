Melina Matsoukas And Howard Are Mentoring The Next Generation Of Storytellers With Instagram’s Help 

Before Melina Matsoukas was taking us On The Run and flooding our timelines with Lemonade she was a kid watching tv. “I grew up at MTV baby,” said the Queen & Slim director during a chat with HelloBeautiful. “I think music videos are another form of storytelling.”

Matsoukas was drawn to the drama of Hype Williams’ visuals for DMX’s “How It’s Going Down,” the impact of Paul Hunter’s video for D’Angelo’s “Untitled” and the ghoulish spectacle of Micheal Jackson’s “Thriller.” Soon, after spending years making mini projects with her cousins, she was working to get the resources to tell her own stories.

“My first job was at an after school center, at the YMCAs I was a counselor. I was also a camp counselor over the summers. I did babysitting and then I worked in retail. I worked in the mall and Jersey and saved up my little coins to get my camera.” She also rented equipment and used her personal contacts to help her when she couldn’t afford to pay actors to be in her projects like the video she submitted as a thesis. “A couple of my friends were aspiring singers. My cousin was also a rapper at the time. And so I convinced him to allow me to shoot one of their videos. I really just scrounged, at least in undergrad,” she explained. “We shot at my cousin’s apartment and we stole a bunch of shots on the subway (filmmakers are required to seek permission before filming on MTA property) and I cast family and friends in there, my brother is in like my first video ever. So I really just used you know, my own little network to support my vision.”

Matsoukas was able to form the creative vision that helped her develop visuals for Solange, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Whitney Houston and more with minimal resources and without direct mentorship. “I looked to other people that did work that I admired and tried to emulate that for some time until I was able to find my own beliefs,” said the Grammy-award winner. The director is currently partnering with Instagram and Howard University to connect the next generation of storytellers with mentorship and resources. Launched in February and continuing through Juneteenth 2021 the Instagram x Share Black Stories ‘Future First’ Reels Challenge will connect handpicked student storytellers from Howard University’s Department of Media, Journalism, and Film, to expert advice from Matsouksus and chosen advisors and educators from the Howard community. Each student will also receive a $10,000 production stipend to finance their creations. “Especially now that there’s, a lot more storytellers of color, I think it’s important that we are widening the path so that more can walk in our footsteps and create their own stories,” she said.

The partnership is one of several examples of corporate investment in Historically Black Colleges and Universities made this year.

Matsoukas described the difference “having the guidance of somebody who has been through those situations and dilemmas as a director,” could have in the career of a young filmmaker. “I think there’s so much pressure on you, you know, and trying to figure out how to number one, formulate a vision and a voice. And then as a, communicate that to your crew and how to hold strong and your ideas, but also how to compromise when you need to,” she said. “Having somebody to guide you through all those decisions. I think it’s really important and something I didn’t really have and I wished I did and I find real joy in being able to do that for the next generation of filmmakers.”

“The partnership with Instagram and Melina Matsoukas to #ShareBlackStories speaks to [the] heart of the preparation and creativity of our students” said Gracie Lawson-Borders, Ph.D., dean of the Cathy Hughes School of Communications. “We value opportunities for students to not only showcase their work but elevate and expand the reach of their storytelling.”

“Howard holds a very special place in my heart,” added Matsoukas who held the first screening of her debut feature film on the historic campus. “It was a really overwhelming and satisfying feeling as a filmmaker to be able to share it with those students and then to be able to talk to them afterward. It was one of, honestly, the best experiences of my life.”

Students chosen for this unique opportunity will have their projects amplified on Instagram’s channels, introducing their talents to a wider audience. “This also illustrates the power of working together to advance the knowledge and cultural understanding across the communities, and the Cathy Hughes School of Communications is supportive of this and any partnerships that facilitates this,” said Lawson-Borders.

The music aspect of the reels feature marries her love for music and storytelling. “I’ve always loved the partnership between music and film. I think there’s real storytelling in music. I think it’s just another form of dialogue, another script you want to say, right? Music, it can tell you how to feel. It can create a mood. It can create a tone, it can lean into an emotion or not,” she said.

“I think that the Instagram reels, and other forms of platforms that exist now that didn’t exist when I was coming up, they offer opportunity to be seen,” Matsoukas continued. “It’s no longer about getting an opportunity. I think it’s about making your own opportunities.”

Preparing to direct a number of episodes of the final season of Insecure she remarks that the next must see tv title could come from “one of my mentees.”

DON’T MISS:

MODEL MONDAY: Dujonette ‘DJ’ Smith Had To Shave Her Hair Because Of A Clueless Stylist

Don Benjamin Used His ‘Pretty Privilege’ And ‘Chicago Street Hustle’ To Make It Big In The Modeling Industry

MODEL MONDAY: Arnell Banahene Wants To Break The Chains Of Traditional Modeling Aesthetics

Check Out 10 Of The Best Red Carpet Grammy Dresses Of All Times 10 photos Launch gallery Check Out 10 Of The Best Red Carpet Grammy Dresses Of All Times 1. GRACE JONES AT THE 25TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 1983 Source:Getty 1 of 10 2. EN VOGUE AT THE 33RD ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 1991 Source:Getty 2 of 10 3. MARY J BLIGE AT THE 28TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 1996 Source:Getty 3 of 10 4. ERYKAH BADU AT THE 41ST ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 1999 Source:Getty 4 of 10 5. TONI BRAXTON AT THE 43RD ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2001 Source:Getty 5 of 10 6. BEYONCE AT THE 56TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2014 Source:Getty 6 of 10 7. RIHANNA AT THE 57TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2016 Source:Getty 7 of 10 8. CIARA AT THE 58TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2016 Source:Getty 8 of 10 9. SOLANGE KNOWLES AT THE 59TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2017 Source:Getty 9 of 10 10. CARDI B AT THE 61ST ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2019 Source:Getty 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading Check Out 10 Of The Best Red Carpet Grammy Dresses Of All Times Check Out 10 Of The Best Red Carpet Grammy Dresses Of All Times [caption id="attachment_3311110" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Getty / Getty[/caption] Are you ready for one of the biggest nights in music? The Grammy Awards is scheduled to air this Sunday on CBS and Paramount+ from 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. ET 5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. PT. With musicians like Cardi B., Doja Cat, Da Baby, Megan Thee Stallion and more scheduled to perform, we are in for the show of a lifetime. Celebrities are probably experiencing cabin fever when it comes to red carpet events. Now that we've adjusted to Covid-19 life one year later, awards shows are figuring out innovative ways to deliver on an amazing show and celebrities are working on remaining fashion forward. The Grammy Awards is one of the most stylish events to attend. From extravagant ball gowns to barely-there dresses, our favorites pull out all the stops. Now that they've been off the red carpet for some time now, I'm thinking artists like Cardi B., Jhene Aiko, and Megan Thee Stallion are going to show up and show out. Over the years we've seen some memorable red carpet moments. Elegant, racy, timeless and chic are a few of the words that can be used to describe the top Grammy looks. In honor of one of the biggest nights in music, and fashion, we're counting down 10 of the most talked about red carpet dresses.

Melina Matsoukas And Howard Are Mentoring The Next Generation Of Storytellers With Instagram’s Help was originally published on hellobeautiful.com