Nick Cannon “Ghetto Blues,” Benny The Butcher “Thanksgiving” + More | Daily Visuals 3.15.21

Wait, is Nick Cannon a Cuzz?! Probably not but the Wild ‘N Out is would definitely lead some people to believe so as his latest visual puts an emphasis on the color blue as if he be C-Walkin’ when the MTV cameras are turned off.

In his black-and-white (and blue) visuals to “Ghetto Blues,” Nick Cannon rolls around California in a low rider to highlight the struggles that continue to plague those living in poverty and visions himself as a homeless man roaming the streets. Deep stuff here.

Benny The Butche meanwhile continues on his tear through the game and for his Harry Fraud assisted clip to “Thanksgiving” breaks bread with his crew in the trap house while styling in some G’d up threads.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Mistah FAB, Jazmine Sullivan, and more.

NICK CANNON – “GHETTO BLUES”

BENNY THE BUTCHER & HARRY FRAUD – “THANKSGIVING”

MISTAH FAB – “NO CAP”

JAZMINE SULLIVAN – “PICK UP YOUR FEELINGS”

BRENT FAIYAZ – “SHOW U OFF”

LIL MIGO FT. YO GOTTI – “PAVED THE WAY”

STUNNA GAMBINO – “TOP OPP VULTURE”

THUY FT. DCMBR – “CHANCES”

