Let’s face it – Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup is addictive! Who can’t resist the combination of chocolate with peanut butter filling inside. It makes for a great paring.

Now, there is a “new take on the classic snack” that has now taken the treat on another level.

The once-unthinkable idea of an all-peanut butter version is coming soon.

That’s right! A new Reese’s Peanut Butter Lovers is heading a store with no chocolate whatsoever.

News of the new flavor has already been made on Twitter.

Secret’s out… Reese’s Peanut Butter Lovers has gone ULTIMATE. pic.twitter.com/pmUqNRYFIq — REESE'S (@reeses) March 1, 2021

Even 7-ELEVEn responded on Twitter.

Reese's really said "we heard you like peanut butter, so we put peanut butter on your peanut butter" — 7-ELEVEn (@7eleven) March 1, 2021

That lead to Reese’s responding back to the convenient store chain.

Wait… were you at our meeting? — REESE'S (@reeses) March 1, 2021

7-ELEVEn had this to say.

Meanwhile, the company behind the popular chocolate and peanut butter treat is excited of its latest version.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The Hershey Company is calling them the Reese’s Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups and says they’re “awe-inspiring, jaw-dropping and eye-popping.” Instead of a chocolate outside, the cups have a peanut butter candy-flavored shell and ooey, gooey peanut butter on the inside.

Expect the limited-edition version of this type of Reese’s to hit stores next month.

Would you try the new Reese’s Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups when it arrives?

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Bloomberg and Getty Images

Video and First through Fourth Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

Presenting Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups…Without Chocolate!!! was originally published on wzakcleveland.com