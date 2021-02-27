Angela Stanton King Slams Her Son for Transitioning Into a Woman

It is no secret that Angela Stanton King has emerged as a full-fledged supporter for former President Donald Trump after he had pardoned her. Not to mention she has fully become one of the most extreme right-wing political figures of today.

Now, she’s taking her current political stance even further by not only going against the LGBTQ+ communities, but also showing extreme disapproval on social media for her son as he transitions into being a woman.

In a series of tweets on Feb. 16, she detailed why she doesn’t co-sign with the gender bender movement.

If you think your child is safe in today’s society you got another thing coming. What parent in their right mind wants their child lost? Dismembering their bodies in search of becoming something they’ll never be. How tf is that normal? — Angela Stanton King 🇺🇸 (@theangiestanton) February 16, 2021

Does anyone consider the parents? These predators want my son to believe that I don’t love him if I won’t accept him as a woman. How f’cking dare you!!! — Angela Stanton King 🇺🇸 (@theangiestanton) February 16, 2021

King had ran for a seat in last fall’s election to run for Congress in the state of Georgia in the 5th district, but lost out to Nikema Williams.

Revelations of her rant and opinion comes as she has a speaking engagement coming up this weekend:

King has been tapped to speak on a panel at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), which kicked off today (Feb. 26) in Orlando, Florida.

Given that she is full on “MAGA” and even linked to QAnon, it is not surprising she is part of that event.

