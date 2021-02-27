Angela Stanton King Slams Her Son for Transitioning Into a Woman

It is no secret that Angela Stanton King has emerged as a full-fledged supporter for former President Donald Trump after he had pardoned her. Not to mention she has fully become one of the most extreme right-wing political figures of today.
Now, she’s taking her current political stance even further by not only going against the LGBTQ+ communities, but also showing extreme disapproval on social media for her son as he transitions into being a woman.
In a series of tweets on Feb. 16, she detailed why she doesn’t co-sign with the gender bender movement.
If you think your child is safe in today’s society you got another thing coming.
What parent in their right mind wants their child lost? Dismembering their bodies in search of becoming something they’ll never be.
How tf is that normal?
— Angela Stanton King 🇺🇸 (@theangiestanton) February 16, 2021
Does anyone consider the parents? These predators want my son to believe that I don’t love him if I won’t accept him as a woman. How f’cking dare you!!!
— Angela Stanton King 🇺🇸 (@theangiestanton) February 16, 2021
King had ran for a seat in last fall’s election to run for Congress in the state of Georgia in the 5th district, but lost out to Nikema Williams.
Revelations of her rant and opinion comes as she has a speaking engagement coming up this weekend:
King has been tapped to speak on a panel at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), which kicked off today (Feb. 26) in Orlando, Florida.
Given that she is full on “MAGA” and even linked to QAnon, it is not surprising she is part of that event.
Click here to read more.
MAGA Land Mad They Landed On No-Fly Lists Following Bootleg Coup, Twitter Loves This Song
MAGA Land Mad They Landed On No-Fly Lists Following Bootleg Coup, Twitter Loves This Song
Where is the lie?
1 of 15
Hey whining MAGA terrorists on #NoFlyList: When the right put Muslims on the list, it was not because we did anything wrong, it was simply because our names were Muslim. In the case of MAGA terrorists, you earned being banned from flights for your coup attempt! #MAGATerrorist— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) January 11, 2021
LOL
2 of 15
Who knew Karen would become a #MAGATerrorist on the #NoFlyList? I’d like to speak to the Regional Q Manager! pic.twitter.com/vUaqsKSYCu— Bleeding Heart Liberal Marine (@BleedingMarine) January 11, 2021
Look at this thug
3 of 15
#NoFlyList— Dr Farbod Ⓥ💙 (@EmergencyBod) January 11, 2021
A #MAGATerrorist shows his true colours...
"YOU'RE TREATING ME LIKE A F****** BLACK PERSON!"#TrumpInsurrectionpic.twitter.com/2HZWss5yKM
They don't deserve any sympathy.
4 of 15
As a person with "Allah" in my last name, I have ZERO sympathy for the #MAGATerrorist now on the #NoFlyList It was the right in America who created the No Fly list that punished Muslims simply for our faith. MAGA needs to learn there are consequences for an attempted coup!— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) January 11, 2021
YUP!
5 of 15
Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, Lauren Boebert, Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Charlie Kirk — all of these fascists need to be added to the #NoFlyList.— Bill Madden (@maddenifico) January 11, 2021
HA HA HA HA HA
6 of 15
No snakes on this plane 🐍#NoFlyList 🤷🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/3n7WpUWIT7— Flight Privilege (@NoFlyListVids) January 11, 2021
TEARS LOL
7 of 15
OMG. #NoFlyList videos are almost as satisfying as cat videos.— Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 11, 2021
8.
8 of 15
Guess who’s not on a #NoFlyList? That peaceful protestor - #ColinKaepernick pic.twitter.com/QQ1F16C2Xk— Kim (@kcurry_blm) January 11, 2021
9.
9 of 15
I woke up feeling like crap, but after 3 #NoFlyList videos I feel great! pic.twitter.com/K3tpjs19Eu— Moses Jones (@SlideJones706) January 11, 2021
10.
10 of 15
Well here’s a song for the white terroists on the #NoFlyList pic.twitter.com/sOASB7cas7— Bald William Dent act right heffias (@bougiegentleman) January 11, 2021
11.
11 of 15
Me, chilling and walking, knowing I'm not in the #NoFlyList as some of those domestic Q Cucks Klan republican terrorists.#MAGATerrorist #MAGATerrorist #MAGA #MAGA2020 #MAGATerrorism pic.twitter.com/ni33CPDjlw— cuernú man (@CuernuMan) January 11, 2021
12.
12 of 15
Here's to all the airline workers who are enforcing the #NoFLyList for #MAGATerrorists When workers go where police won't— Cheri DiNovo (@CheriDiNovo) January 11, 2021
13.
13 of 15
Add Charlie Kirk to the #NoFlyList #FBI pic.twitter.com/Es7WHzCczR— Ceres Cromwell (@Ceres811) January 11, 2021
14.
14 of 15
The #NoFlyList tweets are my current schadenfreude porn. Sorry not sorry. pic.twitter.com/fzJCDHQm0x— Michelle (@SoSofieFatale) January 11, 2021
15.
15 of 15
White Men Can't Fly #NoFlyList pic.twitter.com/Syrbt0pa1K— GDM (@my2pencehworth) January 11, 2021
