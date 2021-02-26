Eddie Murphy Details His Iconic Basketball Match Against Prince

As we’re getting closer to the release of the highly anticipated “Coming 2 America“, Eddie Murphy stops by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to not only promote the film but of course share memories and laughs. Being a star for decades, Eddie has stories for days so it’s only right that Jimmy asks him to give more details on those unforgettable moments he’s shared with fellow icons over the years.

Eddie Murphy talks about meeting legends like Richard Pryor throughout his career, getting bad advice from Rodney Dangerfield (while giving an extremely accurate impersonation), and remembers the late, Muhammad Ali. Murphy and Fallen both share smiles over this notorious moment from his interview with Ed Bradley in 1996.

Eddie Murphy shares that he always admired that Ali was able to still enjoy life, despite his diagnosis. As we know, to get through the pain we must find joy. In this next story, Murphy shares details on being challenged by Prince to a basketball game with his brother Charlie Murphy. Two amazing entertainers gone way too soon! Watch this full story and more below…

WATCH THIS TOO

Russ Parr and special guest cast members from COMING 2 AMERICA on National Black Movie Day, a celebration of Black storytellers, filmmakers, and moviegoers!

