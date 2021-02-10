McDonald’s Has Announced It’s Bringing Back Hi-C Orange!

After a three to four-year hiatus, Hi-C Orange is coming back to McDonald’s.
Even after it was taken off menus everywhere in 2017, it remained popular to this day.
From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:
According to a press release from McDonald’s, Hi-C Orange Lavaburst will begin rolling out in select locations this month and will be in participating restaurants across the country by June.
Since it was taken off menus, fans even created a petitions asking for its return.
Now, McDonald’s has created a website of its own to let customers know when any of the chain’s locations will serve the beverage once again.
Here’s the announcement on Twitter below:
Y’ALL WE DID IT. Hi-C Orange is coming back 💥 pic.twitter.com/wIaUa6vzPZ
— McDonald's (@McDonalds) February 10, 2021
Click here to read more.
Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland
First Picture Courtesy of picture alliance and Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of PASCAL GUYOT and Getty Images
Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland
Meet VP Kamala Harris Big Historic Blended Multi-Cultural Family!
Meet VP Kamala Harris Big Historic Blended Multi-Cultural Family!
1. Kamala Harris' mother Shyamala Gopalan Harris
1 of 16
2. Shyamala Gopalan Harris and Donald J. Harris had two children during their marriage, Kamala and Maya.
2 of 16
3. Maya Harris shares a photo with sister Kamala
3 of 16
4. VP Kamala Harris' sister Maya went on to marry Tony West.
4 of 16
5. Kamala's sister Maya Harris has one child, Meena Harris.
5 of 16
6. Meena shares a photo with her Auntie Kamala and mother Maya6 of 16
7. Kamala's niece Meena posts a selfie with hubby Nik (Nikolas Ajagu)
7 of 16
8. Meena Harris and Nikolas Ajagu share two daughters.
8 of 16
9. VP Kamala Harris great nieces Amara and Leela were Inauguration ready!
9 of 16
10. VP Kamala Harris grandparents
10 of 16
11. Attorney Douglas Emhoff is Kamala Harris Husband.Source:Getty 11 of 16
12. Doug Emhoff has two kids, Cole and Ella, from a previous marriage.
12 of 16
13. VP Kamala Harris even invited Doug's ex-wife Kerstin Emhoff to the Inauguration!
13 of 16
14. VP Kamala Harris with her husband Doug and step children Cole and Ella.
14 of 16
15. Meet Kamala Harris mother-in-law, Barbara Emhoff
15 of 16
16. Meet Kamala Harris father-in-law Michael Emhoff
16 of 16
McDonald’s Has Announced It’s Bringing Back Hi-C Orange! was originally published on wzakcleveland.com