CLOSE
Food & Drink
HomeFood & DrinkFood

McDonald’s Bringing Back Its Spicy Chicken McNuggets Another Time!

Majic Listen Live Banner
A McDonald's Corp. Restaurant Ahead Of Earnings Figures

Source: Bloomberg / Getty

If you are a fan of both McDonald’s and their popular Chicken McNuggets, you are going to love this news!

They are bringing back the Spicy version of the McNuggets due to popular demand on Feb. 1 and adding a new Mighty Hot Sauce to go with the menu item to make one unique pairing.

From EURweb:

·        Spicy Chicken McNuggets: Breaded with a sizzling tempura coating made with both cayenne and chili peppers, Spicy Chicken McNuggets pack plenty of flavor and spice into each bite.

·        Mighty Hot Sauce: Our new Mighty Hot Sauce dialed up the spice last Fall, boasting a powerful blend of crushed red pepper and cayenne peppers, all balanced with savory garlic and a hint of sweetness. This is both McDonald’s hottest available dipping sauce and our first new sauce since 2017.

McDonald’s is even throwing in six FREE Spicy McNuggets on its “McDelivery” through DoorDash when ordering $20 or more and using the code “SPICY.”  That gift will last from Feb. 2 through 6.

So make sure you get your Spicy McNuggets when they come out, because they won’t last long.  It’s part of the fast-food restaurant chain’s expanded chicken options that are coming out this year.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Bloomberg and Getty Images

J Balvin Gets His Own McDonald’s Meal, Twitter Orders All The Jokes

9 photos Launch gallery

J Balvin Gets His Own McDonald’s Meal, Twitter Orders All The Jokes

Continue reading J Balvin Gets His Own McDonald’s Meal, Twitter Orders All The Jokes

J Balvin Gets His Own McDonald’s Meal, Twitter Orders All The Jokes

[caption id="attachment_913333" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: McDonald’s / McDonald’s[/caption] J Balvin and Travis Scott both occupy rare air. Like La Flame just before him, the Reggaeton star has linked up with McDonald’s and has his very own namesake meal. https://twitter.com/McDonalds/status/1313174312623509506 The Colombian singer’s meal began being available at nationwide McDonald’s restaurants on Monday (Oct. 5). The J. Balvin meal consists of a Big Mac, french fries with ketchup and an Oreo McFlurry. It will be available throughout the month of October. Blavin’s meal replaces Travis Scott meal (a Quarter Pounder with cheese and TK) as it concluded. “I’ve been a fan of McDonald’s since I was a kid,” Balvin told Hypebeast. “When I was a kid growing up [in Colombia,] we didn’t have McDonald’s until later so when I visited the United States it was like always like ‘First thing, we gotta go to McDonald’s,’ and I’d get my usual Big Mac, Oreo McFlurry and medium french fries with ketchup. I’ve always gotten the same thing since I was a kid — no pickles, though.” Peep some of the commentary regarding McDonald’s latest celebrity collaboration below. https://twitter.com/Notigenero/status/1313121389684064256

McDonald’s Bringing Back Its Spicy Chicken McNuggets Another Time!  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Russ Parr’s Everyday Grocery Giveaway
Videos
Photos
Close