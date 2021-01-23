Larry King, award-winning journalist and television host has passed away. Born Lawrence Harvey Zeiger, his’s broadcasting career spanned six decades, starting as a radio announcer at a Miami radio station in 1957. In 1985, King moved to the news network CNN to host “Larry King Live,” interviewing residents, celebrities, and iconic public figures for 25 years, ending in 2010. CNN would say that King did over 30,000 interviews throughout his legendary career.

His broadcasting career continued with the creation of Ora TV and a new version of his talk show, now named “Larry King Now.” and “Politicking With Larry King.” He was the recipient of numerous awards and honors, including two Peabodys, an Emmy award, and 10 Cable ACE Awards. King is also a member of the National Radio Hall of Fame and the Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

Just recently, King was reportedly hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19.

A portion from a statement from his official Twitter read “For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry’s many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster. Additionally, while it was his name appearing in the shows’ titles, Larry always viewed his interview subjects as the true stars of his programs, and himself as merely an unbiased conduit between the guest and audience. Whether he was interviewing a U.S. president, foreign leader, celebrity, scandal-ridden personage, or an everyman, Larry liked to ask short, direct, and uncomplicated questions. He believed concise questions usually provided the best answers, and he was not wrong in that belief.”

King was 87 years old.

Broadcasting Legend Larry King Dies At 87 was originally published on woldcnews.com