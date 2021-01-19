CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Watch The Inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris [WATCH LIVE]

Majic Listen Live Banner
US-POLITICS-INAUGURATION

Source: JIM WATSON / Getty

Watch the historic inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Biden will be the  46th president of the United States and the oldest first-term U.S. president. Harris will be the first elected woman to serve as Vice President of the United States. Biden and Harris will be inaugurated on the heels of a failed insurrection, a growing pandemic, and social unrest, but look to heal the country as tensions rise.

US-POLITICS-INAUGURATION-HEALTH-VIRUS-MEMORIAL

Source: JIM WATSON / Getty

Watch Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ historic Inauguration below…

Click here to learn more about the Inauguration

Watch The Inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris [WATCH LIVE]  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
Sharon Osbourne Joins List Of Public Figures With The Coronavirus (Updated December 2020)
2019 Daytime Emmy Awards
86 photos
Russ Parr’s Everyday Grocery Giveaway
Videos
Close