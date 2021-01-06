Hot Off The Wire: Kim & Kanye Are Calling It Quits?! [VIDEO]

In this edition of Hot Off The Wire, Georgia Alfredas covers the death of the best-selling author Eric Jerome Dickey, Dr. Dre’s hospital visit, and Kanye West and Kim Kardashian possibly headed to divorce.
