Russ Parr
Hot Off The Wire: Kim & Kanye Are Calling It Quits?! [VIDEO]

In this edition of Hot Off The Wire, Georgia Alfredas covers the death of the best-selling author Eric Jerome Dickey, Dr. Dre’s hospital visit, and Kanye West and Kim Kardashian possibly headed to divorce.

Check out all the details in the video below.

Hot Off The Wire: Kim & Kanye Are Calling It Quits?! [VIDEO]  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

