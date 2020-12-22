eBay + Anthony Davis Are Teaming Up To Help You Score A Pair of “Grails” With Its Virutal Santa Sneaker Drop

Right on time for the holiday season, eBay is teaming up with NBA champion Anthony Davis to help you potentially secure a pair of the hottest kicks ever to be released.

Starting today(Dec.22), eBay announced its first-of-a-kind holiday virtual sneaker drop in partnership with the Los Angeles Lakers superstar and sneakerhead Anthony Davis to help get hard-to-find kicks (grails) into the hands of kicks enthusiasts.

Alongside the announcement of the virtual sneaker drop, eBay dropped a video featuring Davis. In it, we learn while Davis has lent a helping hand to Jolly Old St Nick delivering some of the season’s hottest kicks. Somewhere along the way, Davis suffered a bit of a mishap during the sleigh ride, and 500 kicks fell off the sleigh and have been scattered across the country. To rectify his big mistake, Davis is partnering with eBay to get those dropped sneakers into your hands using AR (augmented reality.)

Speaking on the unique partnership with eBay, Davis added:

“I never imagined having a chance to team up with the greatest big man of all time, and I’m grateful that eBay has given me this once in a lifetime opportunity to work with Santa this holiday. Sneakers are at the top of millions of wish lists this year, and we’re hoping to make holiday dreams come true for sneakerheads across the country.”

Here’s how it will work. People will be able to participate in the virtual event anywhere by visiting the Santa Sneaker Drop website and activating their smartphone’s camera, and opening a virtual box of sneakers that will come down the chimney to see if you secured a pair.

Each participant will have five chances to win starting now through 11:59 pm ET December 24th and could win any of these kicks — including the Air Jordan 1 Travis Scott, the Nike Air Max 97 Sean Wotherspoon, and even the Jordan 1 Off-White Chicago.

That’s not all either. eBay also teamed up with Soles4Souls to help get 40,000 pairs of new athletic sneakers on the feet of kids who have been impacted by homelessness in the United States. Buddy Teaster, President, and CEO of Soles4Souls, had this to say about partnering with eBay for the amazing cause:

“For most kids, having the right sneakers to wear for a game of pickup basketball is a given. But that’s not the case when families are struggling with homelessness. We believe every kid deserves to have their basic needs met – including a pair of shoes on their feet. This donation couldn’t come at a better time, and a superstar like Anthony Davis brings a whole new level of awareness to our program.”

Dope.

Good luck in your mission in securing a pair of grails.

Photo: eBay / Santa Sneaker Drop

eBay + Anthony Davis Are Teaming Up To Help You Score A Pair of “Grails” With Its Virutal Santa Sneaker Drop was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: