Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Arrives In Maryland, Healthcare Workers Vaccinated

COVID-19 vaccination in Kazan, Russia

Source: Yegor Aleyev / Getty

The COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Maryland and several healthcare workers have already been vaccinated

The first shipment of the vaccine arrived Monday morning at the University of Maryland Medical Center in downtown Baltimore.

The University of Maryland Medical System received one tray of 975 vaccine doses and is allocating doses right now across the system, with more vaccines set to arrive later this week.

Meanwhile, Johns Hopkins Medicine said it got its initial doses on Monday and will begin vaccinating healthcare workers starting Wednesday.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Arrives In Maryland, Healthcare Workers Vaccinated  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

