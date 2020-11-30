KeKe Palmer Looks Anything But Basic On the Cover Of Basic Magazine’s Anniversary Issue

KeKe Palmer served everyone on a platter when she posted her latest magazine cover for Basic Magazine. The singer, actress, and TV host looked radiant in diamond encrusted bustier with jeweled fringe cascading from the top all the way to the hem.

KeKe is no stranger to showing out for red carpet appearances, hosting gigs, and award shows. Fashion is definitely one the lanes she’s seasoned in. That said, her latest spread is gag-worthy. The 27-year-old starlet gives off regal, queendom vibes that are alluring and powerful. Dressed in garb by The Blonds, KeKe screams urban royalty. This is anything but basic.

The theme for the magazine’s 15th edition issue is Paradox. Come December, you’ll be able to pick up your own print copy via the Basic Magazine website, or on Amazon. We don’t know the details of the interview yet, but judging by the cover, KeKe will dive into the importance of using her voice during the course of this year. The first part of 2020 was spent in quarantine, but that later shifted to world-wide protests due to the deaths of unarmed men across America.

KeKe was videoed on the front lines leading protests with other people who took a stand against the racial injustices that were occurring at the time. She, along with other celebrities, used their platform to fight for the needed change in our society. These incidents aren’t far removed from celebrities, so it’s refreshing to see them join the masses and hit the pavement in the name of equality.

I’m excited for the anniversary edition of Basic Magazine. KeKe looks ah-mazing and I know she is going to drop major gems in her interview. What do you think? Is she serving lewks on her latest magazine cover?

