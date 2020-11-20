This Hyattsville Police Chief Becomes The First Black Woman Anne Arundel Chief of Police

The DMV just never disappoints, if you want to be inspired, empowered, fed, and just downright enjoy yourself, then DMV is the place to be. So we are closer to thanksgiving, but before then let’s catch up on What’s Going on in the DMV.

First Up round of applause for the Black Girl Magic happening here in the area, Hyattsville Police Chief Amal Awad was selected as Anne Arundel Chief of Police, making her not only the first woman but the first Black Woman to hold this position permanently.

Congratulations goes to DMV Recording Artists ADÉ and 3ohBlack who each have made an epic new step in their career, ADÉ links with thee Swizz Beatz for new music and 3ohBlack links with Lil Baby for new music, this is yet another notch towards the greatness of the music scene we have here in the DMV. The Washington Football announces their Pro Bowl 2021 voting is officially open and you can find that out of NFL.com

VA, get closer as this week was definitely yours, Governor Ralph Northam announces January 2021 VA will be moving forward in the legalization of Cannabis, (I can see you all now jumping for joy lol), also VA’s own Russell Wilson officially launches his new his and hers fragrance with his wife Ciara called R&C Fragrance and some of the proceeds will definitely be going into VA.

This weekend the Washingtonian will be having its Whiskey & Fine Spirits Festival, but do not be alarmed about being around people, it will now be virtual so hurry up and join and get your drink on DMV.

And lastly, congratulations to Radio One Baltimore 92q‘s Media Personality and Author Raven Paris who officially just became the newest MD Lottery Announcer, we will now see her announcing those winning numbers we all hope we have.

