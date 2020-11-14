Donnie Simpson Show Exclusive: David E. Talbert Talks ‘Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey’

Donnie Simpson and Tony Perkins speak to David E. Talbert, director of “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey.”

A musical adventure and a visual spectacle for the ages, Jingle Jangle : A Christmas Journey is a wholly fresh and spirited family holiday event. Set in the gloriously vibrant town of Cobbleton, the film follows legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle (Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker) whose fanciful inventions burst with whimsy and wonder. But when his trusted apprentice (Emmy winner Keegan-Michael Key) steals his most prized creation, it’s up to his equally bright and inventive granddaughter (newcomer Madalen Mills) — and a long-forgotten invention — to heal old wounds and reawaken the magic within.

From the imagination of writer-director David E. Talbert and featuring original songs by John Legend, Philip Lawrence, Davy Nathan, and “This Day” performed by Usher and Kiana Ledé, Jingle Jangle : A Christmas Journeyreminds us of the strength of family.

Cast: Forest Whitaker, Madalen Mills, Keegan-Michael Key, Sharon Rose, Phylicia Rashad, Anika Noni Rose, Ricky Martin, Kieron Dyer, Justin Cornwell, Lisa Davina Phillip, Hugh Bonneville

Jingle Jangle debuts on Netflix, Friday, November 13th.

