Gov. Hogan: Maryland Prepared To Withstand Surge In COVID-19 Cases

Maryland added more than 1,477 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. But according to Gov. Hogan, the state is “much better prepared” to withstand a surge in COVID-19 cases.

“We are experiencing an out of control spike across the United States and we are seeing widespread community transmission here in Maryland,” the governor said at a Thursday press conference. “Thanks to the vigilance of the people of Maryland, our metrics currently remain better than most of the nation.”

Should the pandemic worsen in the state, Gov. Hogan also said he will not wait on changing restrictions, but will ensure the economy stays open.

“I don’t know what the definition of a lockdown is, we never really had a lockdown. We didn’t even have a stay-at-home order, we had stay-at-home advisories, we kept 70% of our economy open the entire time. But might we have to take more restrictive actions over the coming, you know, weeks or months? Absolutely. We might,” Gov. Hogan said

Locally, Baltimore City announced tighter restrictions this week.

