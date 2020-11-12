Go-Go Artists Come Together To Thank Donnie Simpson [WATCH]

Checkout this behind-the-scenes video of the making of the song recorded as a gift to Donnie Simpson for his induction into the Radio Hall of Fame from DC Go-Go Artists.

This song was recorded at Square Circle Studio, engineered by Derrick “DJ Dynomight” Jones, and at Meridian Studio, engineered by Roy Battle. Produced by Roy Battle. Vocal Arrangements by Maurice “MoDigga” Randolph and Frank “Scooby” Sirius. Video edited by Stacy T. Holmes, ACE of D.C.’s Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment (OCTFME). Filmed at Square Circle Studio in Clinton, and Lion & Fox Studio in College Park. Mixed by Greg “Googie” Burton at Uptown Royalty Studio. Mastered by Kevin Jackson at Night Flight Studios. Executive Produced by Tom Goldfogle.

Artists: “Sweet Cherie” Mitchell-Agurs * Elijah Balbed * Roy “RB” Battle * Michelle Blackwell * Greg Boyer * Leroy “Weensey” Brandon * Wiley Brown * Kym Clarke * Stan Cooper * Doug Crowley * KK “Chuck Baby” Donelson * Gregory “Sugar Bear” Elliott * “Big Tony” Fisher * “Go-Go Mickey” Freeman * Anwan “Big G” Glover * “Ms. Kim” Graham * Kenny “Kwick” Gross * “Killa Cal” Henry * DJ Kool * Derrick Holmes * Tabria Lampkin * Halima Peru * Frank “Scooby” Sirius * Marcus “dot com” Young* Pam Ward * Tiffany “Sweet Thang” White

RELATED: Donnie Simpson Inducted Into The Radio Hall of Fame

RELATED: TV One Premieres New Go-Go Music Documentary “The Beat Don’t Stop” Sunday [Video]

RELATED: GO-GO Relief LIVE featuring The Chuck Brown Band [Watch]

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: