Dunkin’ has now given new meaning to the term “Sugar and Spice” with its new donut, which also has a real kick once customers have a taste at the new treat.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The new Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut is a classic yeast donut, with a strawberry flavored icing that features a blend of cayenne and ghost pepper. It’s topped off with red sugar for a sizzling look.

You can expect some “heat” every time you take a bite into the new offering.

The spicy donut made its debut at different locations on Oct. 14 and will continue to remain until December.

Dunkin’ is also bringing back its Halloween treat known as the Spider Donut.

That particular item features “orange icing, topped with a glazed chocolate munchkin donut hole treat, chocolate drizzle for the spider legs, and white icing for the eyes” on the classic dough ring.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Bruce Bennett and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of SOPA Images and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of Facebook and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

Dunkin’ Adds the Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut to Its Stores was originally published on wzakcleveland.com