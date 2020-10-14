CLOSE
Food & Drink
Dunkin’ Adds the Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut to Its Stores

American multinational coffeehouse and donut company, Dunkin...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Dunkin’ has now given new meaning to the term “Sugar and Spice” with its new donut, which also has a real kick once customers have a taste at the new treat.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The new Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut is a classic yeast donut, with a strawberry flavored icing that features a blend of cayenne and ghost pepper. It’s topped off with red sugar for a sizzling look.

You can expect some “heat” every time you take a bite into the new offering.

The spicy donut made its debut at different locations on Oct. 14 and will continue to remain until December.

Dunkin’ is also bringing back its Halloween treat known as the Spider Donut.

That particular item features “orange icing, topped with a glazed chocolate munchkin donut hole treat, chocolate drizzle for the spider legs, and white icing for the eyes” on the classic dough ring.

 

