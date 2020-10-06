Taco Bell to Bring Back Its Breakfast Menu!

Taco Bell fans may be saying goodbye to several of its items, but they will be welcoming back a good chunk of its menu that has been missed during the coronavirus.

So what is coming back to the “Live Mas” chain? That answer is breakfast! In other words, the restaurant’s morning offerings is making a comeback.

The restaurant limited its breakfast hours during the pandemic and is in the process of opening its locations earlier and bringing back early-morning favorites to its menu. Taco Bell’s breakfast offerings include the Breakfast Crunchwrap, the Cheesy Toasted Breakfast Burrito Potato, and hash browns.

Delish reports that half of the fast-food chain’s locations are already serving customers breakfast. Look for that number to get bigger before the end of the year.

This comes as Taco Bell is doing away with pico de gallo, shredded chicken and the popular Mexican Pizza as the “pizza’s packaging didn’t fit the company’s vision for the future.”

You can still enjoy that pizza until Nov. 5.

