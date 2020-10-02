Childcare facilities can now operate a maximum capacity.

That announcement made by Maryland State Superintendent Dr. Karen Salmon on Thursday. Salmon said while more than 82% of childcare providers have reopened their doors, demand remains high due to virtual and hybrid learning.

To help quell the demand, the state’s education department is providing $1,000 in startup grants to new child care providers. Grants of $800 per family child care provider and $1,600 per center-based provider will also be available for existing businesses through October 31.

14d) MSDE is also providing $1,000 in start-up grants to eligible, new child care providers in an effort to bolster new small businesses. — Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) October 1, 2020

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

She also reported that there have been very few positive COVID-19 cases in daycares.

The loosened restrictions mean child care centers will be able to have up to 20 three- and four-year-olds in a room with one teacher per 10 students. For school-aged kids, the centers will be able to have up to 30 in a room with one teacher per 15 students.

Families are also now able to visit their loved ones in nursing homes. Indoor visitation is only allowed at homes that have not had any new COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks.

Indoor visitation would be shut down if a county’s positivity rate tops 10%.

Source: CBS Baltimore & CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Maryland Childcare Centers Can Resume Full Operations, Indoor Nursing Home Visits Allowed was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: