Steph Curry, Norman Lear & More Are Bringing Animated Reboot Of Good Times To Netflix

Good Times is coming back to the small screen but in a different form. The 70’s hit series featuring the Evans family is headed to Netflix as an animated series. The show’s original producer Norman Lear will be joined by NBA Champion Stephen Curry and Seth MacFarlane. According to ShadowAndAct.com, the animated version will follow “the Evans family as they navigate today’s world and contemporary social issues. Just as the original did years ago, Good Times strives to remind us that with the love of our family, we can keep our heads above water.”

In a statement, Curry and fellow producer from his production company, Unanimous Media, Erick Peyton said “We are so excited about this project! Unanimous is all about authentic partnerships and this team felt genuine from the beginning. Good Times strives to remind us that with the love of our family we can overcome any obstacle. We think, now more than ever, the world needs to see a show with hope and positivity.”

Good Times aired from 1974-1979 for six seasons with stars, John Amos, Esther Rolle, Ja’net Dubois, Bernadette Stanis, Ralph Carter, Jimmie Walker, Janet Jackson. The program was one of the shows brought to this generation on ABC’s “Live From A Studio Audience.” The one time live version aired in December 2019 with stars Viola Davis, Tiffany Haddish, and Jharrel Jerome.

