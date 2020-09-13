Ambushed LA Cops Were Shot Near Compton Police Station Linked To Alleged ‘Gang’ Of Rogue Officers

The pair of cops ambushed Saturday evening in California was shot near the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s (LASD) police station in Compton, a location reportedly rife with rogue officers who are part of a “gang” called the Executioners. The officers who were shot were reportedly “fighting for their lives” and in critical condition after a gunman ran up to their squad car and began firing into a window before running away.
The LASD tweeted that “one male deputy and one female deputy were ambushed as they sat in their patrol vehicle,” adding that they both underwent surgery and “The suspect is still at large.” A separate tweet included a brief, 7-second video of the shooting showing the gunman approach the car, fire and flee on foot.
LASD Sheriff Alex Villanueva said both deputies shot in the ambush — described as “a 31-year-old mother of a 6-year-old boy” and “a 24-year-old man” had been sworn in a little more than a year ago.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear. However, the Los Angeles Times reported “that sheriff’s detectives on Thursday shot and killed a man in Compton who they said opened fire on them as they served a search warrant.”
In fact, the LASD has been the subject of numerous recent reports of corruption in addition to alleged abuse of deadly force when it’s not warranted.
That was especially true for the LASD’s police station in Compton, which is blocks away from the Metro Blue Line station at Willowbrook Avenue and Compton Boulevard where the deputies were ambushed Saturday around 7 p.m., according to ABC News.
One whistleblower LASD deputy recently brought attention to what the Los Angeles Times reported as “a band of deputies with matching tattoos that wields vast power at the Compton station” and “celebrates deputy shootings.” Austreberto Gonzalez, the LASD deputy who filed the claim against Los Angeles County, said the cops in the alleged gang — called The Executioners — each have “tattoos of a skull with Nazi imagery and an AK-47.” The claim also alleges that the Executioners’ “members were involved in setting illegal arrest quotas and threatening work slowdowns — which involve ignoring or responding slowly to calls — when they did not get preferred assignments.”
There were no immediate reports that the officers shot Saturday night are associated with the cops or the police station in Gonzalez’s claims.
Earlier on Saturday, protesters converged on the South Los Angeles location where LASD deputies shot and killed Dijon Kizzee, a Black man who officers stopped while riding a bike for what was immediately described as a “bicycle code violation.” Witnesses to that shooting reportedly blamed the LASD for overreacting. Kizzee’s family attorney told the Washington Post that the 29-year-old man was the victim of an “execution” and said cops shot him in the back 15 times. Police said a gun fell from a bundle of laundry that Kizzee was holding but never said he brandished it and presented a threat.
In a similar situation, an LASD deputy shot a teenager in the back five times in June, killing him. Months later, NBC News reported that L.A. officials still can’t answer why Andres Guardado was fatally shot in back.
All of these shootings happened amid nationwide protests against police violence, racism and what is oftentimes their deadly combination.
This is America.
1. Deon Kay1 of 88
2. Daniel Prude2 of 88
3. Damian Daniels3 of 88
4. Dijon Kizzee4 of 88
5. Trayford PellerinSource:GoFundMe 5 of 88
6. David McAtee6 of 88
7. George Floyd7 of 88
8. Yassin Mohamed8 of 88
9. Finan H. Berhe9 of 88
10. Sean ReedSource:Twitter 10 of 88
11. Steven Demarco TaylorSource:S. Lee Merritt 11 of 88
12. Ariane McCreeSource:The Herald/YouTube 12 of 88
13. Terrance Franklin13 of 88
14. Miles HallSource:KRON4 14 of 88
15. Darius TarverSource:S. Lee Merritt 15 of 88
16. William Green16 of 88
17. Samuel David Mallard, 1917 of 88
18. Kwame "KK" Jones, 17Source:facebook 18 of 88
19. De’von Bailey, 1919 of 88
20. Christopher Whitfield, 3120 of 88
21. Anthony Hill, 2621 of 88
22. De'Von Bailey, 1922 of 88
23. Eric Logan, 5423 of 88
24. Jamarion Robinson, 2624 of 88
25. Gregory Hill Jr., 3025 of 88
26. JaQuavion Slaton, 2026 of 88
27. Ryan Twyman, 2427 of 88
28. Brandon Webber, 2028 of 88
29. Jimmy Atchison, 2129 of 88
30. Willie McCoy, 2030 of 88
31. D’ettrick Griffin, 1831 of 88
32. Jemel Roberson, 26Source:false 32 of 88
33. DeAndre Ballard, 23Source:false 33 of 88
34. Botham Shem Jean, 26Source:false 34 of 88
35. Robert Lawrence White, 41Source:false 35 of 88
36. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 36 of 88
37. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 37 of 88
38. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 38 of 88
39. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 39 of 88
40. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 40 of 88
41. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 41 of 88
42. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 42 of 88
43. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 43 of 88
44. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 44 of 88
45. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 45 of 88
46. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 46 of 88
47. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 47 of 88
48. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 48 of 88
49. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 49 of 88
50. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 50 of 88
51. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 51 of 88
52. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 52 of 88
53. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 53 of 88
54. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 54 of 88
55. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 55 of 88
56. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 56 of 88
57. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 57 of 88
58. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 58 of 88
59. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 59 of 88
60. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 60 of 88
61. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 61 of 88
62. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 62 of 88
63. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 63 of 88
64. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 64 of 88
65. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 65 of 88
66. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 66 of 88
67. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 67 of 88
68. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 68 of 88
69. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 69 of 88
70. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 70 of 88
71. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 71 of 88
72. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 72 of 88
73. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 73 of 88
74. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 74 of 88
75. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 75 of 88
76. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 76 of 88
77. Stephon Clark, 22Source:false 77 of 88
78. Danny Ray Thomas, 34Source:false 78 of 88
79. DeJuan Guillory, 27Source:false 79 of 88
80. Patrick Harmon, 5080 of 88
81. Jonathan Hart, 2181 of 88
82. Maurice Granton, 2482 of 88
83. Julius Johnson, 2383 of 88
84. Jamee Johnson, 22Source:S. Lee Merritt 84 of 88
85. Michael Dean, 28Source:S. Lee Merritt 85 of 88
Ambushed LA Cops Were Shot Near Compton Police Station Linked To Alleged ‘Gang’ Of Rogue Officers was originally published on newsone.com