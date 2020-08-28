CLOSE
Quizzes
Home

Finish The Lyric: How Well Do You Know These Brandy & Monica Hits

Brandy And Monica Were All Smiles At The 41St Annual Grammy Awards

Source: Ron Wolfson / Getty

Brandy and Monica are set to go head to head in a long-awaited Verzuz matchup next week.

No matter if you’re #TeamBrandy or #TeamMonica, both singers have contended that the live event, that’s scheduled to air from Tyler Perry’s Studios in Atlanta, will not be a battle, but rather a celebration of their respective catalogues.

Majic Listen Live Banner

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

We can still turn up the heat on our end. Test your knowledge of some of Brandy and Monica’s top songs by playing Finish The Lyric below.

See Also: Finally: Brandy & Monica Confirmed For Verzuz Battle

See Also: Hot Spot: Here’s What Monica Said About Having A Verzuz Battle Against Brandy [WATCH]

See Also: Is Monica’s ‘Don’t Take It Personal’ About A Woman On Her Period? False, Singer Says

Who’s The GOAT Of R&B?! Chris Brown Declines Verzuz Battle Against Usher After Social Media Stirs The Pot

15 photos Launch gallery

Who’s The GOAT Of R&B?! Chris Brown Declines Verzuz Battle Against Usher After Social Media Stirs The Pot

Continue reading Who’s The GOAT Of R&B?! Chris Brown Declines Verzuz Battle Against Usher After Social Media Stirs The Pot

Who’s The GOAT Of R&B?! Chris Brown Declines Verzuz Battle Against Usher After Social Media Stirs The Pot

As quarantine continues, Verzuz battles are still firing off keeping timelines entertained and in constant debate. Twitter went into an uproar when Black Twitter brought up the R&B battle of the century: Usher versus Chris Brown.  It naturally divided the people to choose between the “Superstar” OG or the “Fine China” back-flipping artist. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! Breezy spoke out making it loud and clear that he wanted no parts of the battle and was confident enough to say he could win a battle on features alone. https://twitter.com/yoyotrav/status/1287549495966826497?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1287549495966826497%7Ctwgr%5E&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fbossip.com%2F1926979%2Fchris-brown-usher-verzuz-tweets%2F Twitter instantly started to debate about who is the GOAT of R&B going hit-for-hit between the two. Here’s what socials said about being #TeamBreezy or stanning for Usher Raymond. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Finish The Lyric: How Well Do You Know These Brandy & Monica Hits  was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

One Vote: Register to Vote
Videos
Close