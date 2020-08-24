Playoff P?: Paul George Is Getting Clowned On Twitter Following Another Poor Shooting Performance

Los Angeles Clippers superstar, Paul George, isn’t living up to his nickname.

Playoff P? That’s what many NBA fans are saying watching Paul George stink it up in the bubble during the Clippers’ first-round matchup with the Dallas Mavericks. Through four games, the man who once made his name in the postseason is shooting an abysmal 10/47 FGs and has only scored 34 points. He didn’t help his case on Sunday night going 3/14 FGs in a thriller that went into overtime that saw the game come down to a buzzer-beater from the NBA’s current phenom, Luka Doncic.

Kawhi Leonard spoke on his teammate’s struggles, and when asked what advice he had for him, he added, “Just tell him to keep going.” Leonard further added:

“His time is coming. He had some easy looks tonight. Everybody did, but it’s not his fault. We were up big in the second quarter, and I think everybody has a part in winning the basketball game.”

Paul George knows for his team to be at his best, he has to start hitting his shots. He spoke on his recent performance adding:

“If I make shots, this series could be a little different. And that’s obvious, of course. That’s what it just comes down to. But give them credit, they’re playing well, they’re defending, they’re shooting the ball, Luka is playing phenomenal — you gotta give credit where credit is due. But to be honest, in hindsight, if I shoot the ball better, this series would be a lot different.”

True.

Well, we hope he is staying off social media because he is getting clowned viciously for his lackluster play. There is one moment in particular from Sunday’s game that is making its rounds on Twitter. Seth Curry, who just happened to marry Paul George’s ex-girlfriend who also happens to be Doc River’s daughter, called him a “b*tch a**” after scoring and getting fouled on the play.

if you thought things couldnt get any worse for Paul George, Seth Curry just called him a “bitch ass”. pic.twitter.com/zs99pt0SIv — WOBP3 (@WorldWideWob) August 23, 2020

Yikes!

Someone even started a petition to send the 6-time NBA All-Star overseas. Welp, if anyone can turn it around, its George, he has the skills to do so, but all that Playoff P talk is looking real suspect right now.

Photo: Mike Ehrmann / Getty

