Idris Elba is finally starring in spy flick, and no, it’s not a James Bond movie, but it might be the beginning of his own franchise.

THR is reporting that Idris Elba is set to star in and produce alongside Simon Kinberg (X-Men: Dark Phoenix), a spy thriller that will be coming to Apple TV+. Details for the upcoming project are scarce, but according to the publication, the film will be set in Africa and is being billed as a “romantic spy thriller” think Mr. and Mrs. Smith that film was also written by Simon Kinberg.

The project will join a lineup of original programming that also includes Emancipation starring Will Smith and Killers of the Flower Moon, which will be directed by Martin Scorsese.

This won’t be the only project Kinberg has coming to Apple TV+, he is also working on a yet to be titled sci-fi series and another spy series called 355 on the way.

As for Elba, the next time we will see him on the big or small screen will be in the upcoming film Concrete Cowboys, which makes its debut at the Toronto Film Festival next month as well as the upcoming Suicide Squad sequel which is slated to hit theaters in 2021. He is also working on a western titled Harder They Fall, which will be produced by JAY-Z and will be coming to Netflix.

All of these announcements follow Elba revealing a few months back that he and his wife both tested positive for COVID-19. The couple has since recovered from the virus. But coronavirus is still spreading around the world and is currently raving the United States.

Photo: Albert L. Ortega / Getty

James Bond Who?: Idris Elba Producing & Starring In A “Romantic Spy Thriller” Coming To Apple was originally published on cassiuslife.com

