Azealia Banks Claims Kanye West Is In The Closet, Then Shaves Her Head [Video]

Just when you thought Azealia Banks had ran out of tea she brews a new batch. She has called out one Rap’s biggest names and then followed it up with a drastic makeover.

As spotted on HipHopDX, the Harlem, New York native is once again doing the most on her social media channels. On Friday, July 31 she took to Instagram to discuss some current topics one of which was Kanye West and his recent outbursts. “Maybe the fact that a lot of those mothers did not want to abort their child, you know? Maybe due to f***ing systematic races and you know, you can’t make an equality” she asked.

The “212” rapper went on to claim that Yeezy is fighting his sexual truth. “Maybe they had to give their babies up. Maybe there were a lot of tears that the women had to cry, you know. You ever stop to think about that, mutha***a? No, because you don’t have a f***ing bipolar disorder ni***. You’re a closeted homosexual.”

Azealia Banks calling Kanye West a closeted homosexual 💀 pic.twitter.com/gPUZoYVsAY — Jameson ☃️ (@Jamesonhhcc) August 1, 2020

She went on to shave her head bald due to Covid-19 concerns. “I’m about to have my Britney Spears moment,” she said. “I feel like Britney b***h on some 2007 sh*t. I’m going to shave my head, b***h, just to feel fresh again. The way these coronavirus cases are going around, I’m very scared to have someone take care of my natural hair. I’m going to keep a baldie. I’m going to be bald under these wigs.”

You can watch the scalp below.

Azealia Banks cuts all her hair off 💇🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/tLCJiQ3bVF — Rap Alert (@__rapalert) August 2, 2020

