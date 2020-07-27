Gabrielle Union Swears By These Satin Lined Headwraps Created By A Black Woman

Grace Eleyae’s satin lined headwear, called Slaps, are the perfect accessory for the natural hair girl who likes to stay warm but protect her tresses in the process. And we’re not the only ones who think her product is amazing, Gabrielle Union does too.

If you haven’t been keeping up with the Wades during quarantine, both Gabrielle and her baby girl Kaavia have been rocking their natural hair. Gabby even decided to bring her hair care collection back to shelves! That aside, everyone has one of those days when it’s easier to rock a head wrap or turn up the swag with a hat and Grace’s Slaps are Gabby’s go-to.

“Grace has the best turbans and headbands and wraps in literally every print you can think of and every color,” she told NY Mag’s The Strategist. “They’re very smartly designed. I’m a natural-hair girl — I stopped using relaxers many, many moons ago — so having that extra protection from the silk lining for your natural hairstyle is key. She has them for kids, too, so on those rare occasions, me and Kaavia will be twinning. To me, nothing is chicer and gives me more pride than wearing one of her turbans or head wraps.”

Gabby and Kaavia aren’t the only celebs you’ll see rocking Grace’s satin lined headwear collection. Viola Davis, Tamron Hall, Tamera Mowry, Erica Campbell, Whoopi GoldBerg, Adrienne Bailon, Wendy Williams have all donned her brilliant design. This summer, Grace released her satin lined baseball cap.

Grace launched launched her family owned business in 2015 and has now sold nearly 20 million dollars in product in just over 5 years.

