Chase Young, Rookies Sign With Burgundy and Gold

ASHBURN, Va. — Washington has agreed to terms with most of their 2020 Draft Class including their top pick, Chase Young. After being to highest pick yet to sign, Young inked a 4-year/$34.56 million deal with a $22.697 million signing bonus. He will receive 100% of that bonus up front.
1st Round Pick – DE Chase Young, Ohio State
3rd Round Pick – RB Antonio Gibson, Memphis
4th Round Pick – T Saahdiq Charles, LSU
A feeling I can’t explain 💯. So happy and excited but sad at the same time. That I can’t show this picture and enjoy this moment with my grandmother that passed this weekend. She always wanted me to chase my dreams I gotchu gramms I won’t let up off these niggas neck 💯🖤. I promise puddin will make you proud
5th Round Pick – C Keith Ismael, San Diego State
7th Round Pick – DE James Smith-Williams, NC State
Washington also came to terms with WR Antonio Gandy-Golden, who they took in the 4th Round out of Liberty.
