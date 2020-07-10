Apple’s Kevin Durant Basketball Drama “Swagger” Nabs Quvenzhané Wallis For Role

Quvenzhané Wallis, widely known for her role as Annie in the 2013 film Beasts of the Southern Wild is set to lead alongside O’Shea Jackson Jr, in Apple’s new drama series Swagger.

Swagger is a basketball-themed series that is inspired by Kevin Durant and his Thirty Five Ventures company. Also teaming up on the project is Shots Fired co-creator Reggie Rock Bythewood and CBS TV Studios.

The show is inspired by Durant’s youth basketball experiences written and told by Bythewood. It delves into the world of youth basketball and the exploitive nature of AAU basketball, where coaches walk a very fine line between pushing kids to be the best they can be and taking advantage of them. Wallis is set to play as Crystal, one of the top youth female basketball players in her area, as the show also looks to explore what its like growing up in America.

Wallis earned a Best Actress Oscar nomination when she was just nine for her performance in Beasts of the Southern Wild. She also made a brief appearance in 12 Years a Slave, The Prophet, Fathers and Daughters, and the animated film Trolls. Her most recent work includes a recurring role in ABC’s Black-ish.

More basketball players have been establishing their own production companies and launching platforms that allow them to speak unfiltered but also give power to rarely heard voices in the content they green light. Like Chris Paul, who, through his Ohh Dip!!! Production just signed on to produce a documentary about Historically Black Colleges and Universities throughout a sports season. Though the sports aspects of HBCUs are rarely delved into, the bigger issue is that the school faces a tough time recruiting top high school players who’d rather go to bigger, predominantly white universities.

