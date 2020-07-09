Donnie Simpson Among Nominees for Radio Hall Of Fame

Congrats to Majic’s own Donnie Simpson!

Simpson is among the nominees for the 2020 class of the prestigious Radio Hall of Fame! Donnie joins 23 nominees in a total of six categories who are up for induction. Donnie joins a select group of potential members in the “Longstanding Local/Regional (20 years or more)” category. Simpson has been on the air here in D.C. since the late ’70s, starting at 93.9 WKYS (then known as WRC-FM).

The RHOF says nominees were determined by the organization’s Nominating Committee, following suggestions from radio professionals across the industry. The nominees in the four industry-voted categories will be voted on by a voting participant panel comprised of 600 industry professionals, who will receive confidential ballots from online voting service Votem.

Good Luck Donnie!

