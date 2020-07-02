You Can Win A Free Nike Puzzle Pack To Keep You Busy While Stuck In Quarantine

If you’re like most of the world, you’ve been stuck at home for (at least) the last three months.

And, if you’re a sneakerhead, you may be stacking up releases for when it finally it safe to go outside, but Nike has found a new way for kick lovers to enjoy their shoes indoors. The swoosh has hooked up with a limited amount of retailers to put together some good old fashioned fun in the form of puzzles.

The collection of puzzles will be raffled off through RSVP Gallery, BAIT, Oneness, Darkside Initiative, and JUICE.

The puzzles just give you the option to put together dull stock imagery with white backgrounds that you’re subject too when official photos drop, it goes a bit deeper with a penchant for old school Nike ads from the 1970s and 1980s. It includes the 1977 “Waffles Make Footwear News,” and the “Be True To Your School” and 1986 “On Your Feet or in Your Face” ads from 1986, respectively.

To make the release even more novel, the puzzles will not be for sale, instead just a giveaway through whichever method the sneaker shops choose. Oneness, for example –one of the premier sneaker destinations in Kentucky with two locations–, opted to give away the puzzles by just asking followers to show off some of their most recent cops.

“In partnership with Nike, we’re excited to launch a collection of puzzles using iconic vintage Nike ads. The puzzle set is made in limited quantities and individually numbered,” reads its Instagram caption. “Get your FREE set of puzzles by posting a photo in your favorite BE TRUE TO YOUR SCHOOL Nike Dunks and tagging @oneness. The better the pic, the better your chances.”

According to Hypebeast, not all puzzles were created with the same amount of difficulty– some have as few as 325 while others will keep you busy for a lot longer with a total of 1225 pieces.

Some of the retailers’ raffles have already closed, but some are extending the offer over the holiday weekend. Undefeated is going all out by creating a 30-question sneaker quiz about the Air Force 1, Air Maxes, and Dunks. Good luck to all of those who plan o entering.

You Can Win A Free Nike Puzzle Pack To Keep You Busy While Stuck In Quarantine was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: