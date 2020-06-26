Charles Jenkins Offers Prayer For Healing In Our Country [VIDEO]

It’s been two months since we celebrated Urban One’s #OneInPrayer National Day of Prayer and our sentiments remain the same: God, wraps your arms around us during this fight for our lives. Not only from the COVID-19 pandemic, but the ongoing pandemic against our Black brothers and sisters.

As we gear up to host A Night of Inspiration, which features performances by Lecrae, Hezekiah Walker, Jekalyn Carr and Charles Jenkins, we wanted to share a healing prayer Jenkins gave during that National Day of Prayer.

Press play below and read more about the upcoming Night of Inspiration below (you won’t want to miss it!):

Come join us on Thursday July 2, 2020 at 7pm EST for a unique evening of hope and motivation with A “Night of Inspiration”, benefiting First Responders or their families who have been adversely affected by COVID-19, from the comforts of your own digital device! Hosted by some of today’s most influential inspirational radio personalities including our own Erica Campbell, Willie Moore Jr., and Darlene McCoy, performances include Charles Jenkins, Lecrae, Hezekiah Walker and Jekalyn Carr!

Get access to FOUR exclusive performances in your Night of Inspiration! Then get your after party on + a VIP experience with your favorite featured artist. It’s a night you’ll never forget! Buy tix now! First responders get half off with code: NOIFR.

