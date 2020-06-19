“Step Afrika! Juneteenth Celebration” commemorates June 19, 1865 and the true end of slavery with a new virtual program happening tonight at 8pm!

This performance was filmed entirely in Washington, DC. Performances at landmarks across our Nation’s Capital including the Black Lives Matter Plaza, the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial and the National Sylvan Theater on the grounds of the Washington Monument will be showcased.

RELATED: Juneteenth: The History, Legacy & How To Celebrate

“Each performance honors the rhythm, spirituality and resistance of the African American community through dance and song. As one of the most celebrated African American dance companies in the world, Step Afrika! engages the Juneteenth holiday as an opportunity to fortify our relationships in the communities we serve and to highlight our mission to preserve and promote the tradition of stepping.” A statement provided by Step Afrika!

With so many Juneteenth celebrations happening throughout the country this year, Step Afrika! looks forward to bringing together their diverse community of supporters in honor of freedom, justice, and equality for all.

Watch “Step Afrika! Juneteenth Celebration” tonight at 8pm EST here:

Step Afrika! Juneteenth Virtual Performance Filmed Throughout D.C. [Watch Here] was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: