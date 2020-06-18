Cult-Classic Sci-Fi Film ‘Attack The Block’ Could Get A Sequel With John Boyega Returning

Before fighting off aliens in a galaxy far, far away, and rising to superstardom in Star Wars, John Boyega had already made his bones defending his hood from alien invaders in the 2011 cult classic action-comedy Attack The Block.

While the UK film flew under the radar upon its release nine years ago, sci-fi Hip-Hop heads were all too familiar with the film which featured a crew of teenagers in South London who found themselves to be the first and last line of defense between their city and an alien takeover, and will be pleased to learn that a sequel may finally be in the works!

During an interview on the Script Apart podcast, the writer/director of the original film, Joe Cornish, revealed that a sequel is in the works and Boyega might reprise his role as Moses.

“We’ve got ideas. I met with John a couple of months ago to talk about it. We’ve always had ideas after the first one, but obviously we’ve both been busy doing different things.

Indeed they have. While Cornish has since worked on projects such as Marvel’s Ant-Man and The Kid Who Would Be King, Boyega’s ascended to new heights thanks to Star Wars and is currently using his platform to help the Black Lives Matter movement going in the streets of London.

Cornish acknowledged during the interview saying “it’s wonderful that people are revisiting the film…most of all, it’s a moment for John, and it’s a moment for hopefully some social change. To be a tiny little part of something that I hope is much, much bigger is exciting.”

Boyega himself amped up the possibility of a sequel when he tweeted out the news saying “…think I’ma need the whole of London for an army on this one….”

….think imma need the whole of London for an army on this one…… https://t.co/hGu9IL4UBJ — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) June 17, 2020

Could this sequel involve all of London instead of one block? We don’t know but if Attack The Block 2 doesn’t happen we rioting, b.

