This Ciara & Russell Selfie Is Total #QuarantineCoupleGoals

Sadly, Future has been on Twitter talking about “let the streets pay her way,” showing that even inching closer to 40-years-old each day, he still is hellbent on being a juvenile and steam pressed f*ckboi. Meanwhile, Ciara is at home, living her best life.

Enter: this beautiful selfie of the singer and soulmate and husband Russell Wilson, looking more in love than ever.

“Cuarentena Amor Con Mi Amor @DangeRussWilson ,” she expectant mother wrote on Instagram with the cutest picture of the duo.

Rocking her long blonde tresses and glasses, her hubby, also dressed in black, with his head nestled on her shoulder.

Look at all the glow!

The love between them is undeniable. While folks, mostly toxic brothas, want to talk about corny Russell is, we appreciate a Black man that adores and cherishes his wife and isn’t afraid to show his sensitive and vulnerable side.

“From Breakfast in Bed in Bed to Late Night Fun To Everyday..I Am Loved. Grateful for You 3. @DangeRussWilson #HappyMothersDay, Ciara wrote on Mother’s Day with this romantic video.

Don’t get it twisted, the two can get on each other’s nerves, which we saw in this video of Russ not being happy about Ciara filing her nails a home.

“When the nail shop is closed,” the expectant mother captioned in a post on Instagram with a video of her sitting next to Russell.

“This is how it goes, ladies,” she says and she vigorously files each of her long nails.

Meanwhile, Russell couldn’t be more over it. Yet, catching her soul mate’s expression, she says, “Just another day of quarantine” and keeps on filing, to which Russell rolls his eyes again, probably wishing the shops would open ASAP.

Hilarious!

The couple that plays together, stays together…and we see them in this, forever.

