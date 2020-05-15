Black Delivery Driver Blocked From Doing Job By White HOA President In Oklahoma

An Oklahoma Black man who was doing his job was detained for more than half an hour by white men who demanded to know why he was in their neighborhood.

On Wednesday (May 13), delivery driver Travis Miller was doing his job when he made a delivery to a gated community in Ashford Hills, an affluent section of Oklahoma City. But upon completion, he was confronted by two white men, who blocked him in while demanding he tells them why he had a code to the subdivision.

The incident, which was captured on Miller’s Facebook Live, shows that the standoff occurred while Miller was in the middle of a delivery in his company vehicle when he was approached by a white man who identified himself as David Stewart, the president of the homeowner’s association.

“I don’t care what your name is, move out the way,” Miller says.

The man who identified himself as Stewart kept Miller blocked in until another man joined them about a half-hour later.

“All we want to know is why you’re in here and who gave you the gate code. That’s all we need to know,” the second man says in the video.

Despite the two men claiming to have called the police, police never arrived on the scene and the standoff eventually ended after the homeowner who received the delivery came and confirmed what the men were saying.

During an interview with FOX 8, Miller revealed that after shortly after the standoff ended he called the police himself, fearful that some reprisal might take place even after he was allowed to leave.

“I don’t know what prompted him to, or what has happened in that neighborhood, for him to respond the way he did,” an emotional Miller said. “I just know that emotionally, it was hard to maintain restraint, especially when I’m dealing with death in the family, two family members within two days of each other. I just did the best I could to make sure I didn’t make a bad situation worse.”

Check out the intense video below.

Black Delivery Driver Blocked From Doing Job By White HOA President In Oklahoma was originally published on hiphopwired.com

