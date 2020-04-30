CLOSE
Russ Parr
Kendra McMillan Talks Remdesivir, How to Properly Care For Face Masks

Kendra McMillan, MPH, RN, discusses the experimental drug remdesivir which may help patients recover more quickly from a COVID-19 infection. She also explains how to properly care for a face mask.

Check out the interview above to learn more!

Kendra McMillan Talks Remdesivir, How to Properly Care For Face Masks  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

