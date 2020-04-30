Kendra McMillan, MPH, RN, discusses the experimental drug remdesivir which may help patients recover more quickly from a COVID-19 infection. She also explains how to properly care for a face mask.

Check out the interview above to learn more!

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE RUSS PARR SHOW LIVE

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Kendra McMillan Talks Remdesivir, How to Properly Care For Face Masks was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

The Russ Parr Show

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: