Report: Trent Williams traded to San Francisco 49ers

The Washington Redskins are trading 7-time Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams to the San Francisco 49ers for a 2020 5th-round draft pick and a 2021 3rd-round draft pick, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports.

The move will reunite Williams with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, who was previously the offensive coordinator in Washington.

Williams has been one of the best left tackle‘s in the NFL since being draft fourth overall in 2010 but the last time we saw him on the field was in 2018. He missed the entire 2019 season in a dispute with Washington over its handling of a medical issue. Williams said he didn’t trust the team or its medical staff and would never play in Washington again.

If Williams, who turns 32 in July, can still play at a high level, he’s going to make a big difference to the reigning NFC champions.

Reports suggest the Redskins were in talks with the Vikings for a similar deal but Williams made it known that he did not want to play for Minnesota.