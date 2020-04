Singer Toni Braxton has new music on the way so it was only right to talk to Donnie Simpson and Toni Perkins. Braxton talks about her new single “Do It” and when we can hear more music. Also, once the “Shelter In Place” orders are over, will there be wedding bells for Braxton and a Hip-Hop Mogul?

Check out Toni on the Donnie Simpson Show with Toni Perkins below.

