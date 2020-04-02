Racist ‘Zoom Bombing’ Disrupts Black Students Video Call

Now that most colleges and universities have moved their classes to online lectures in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic many are utilizing the popular Zoom video conferencing tool.

On Monday a University of Texas organization had to cut their session short after someone logged on and began hurling racial slurs at Black students.

The Austin American-Statesman reports that director Ryan Sutton was engaging in conversation in an online meeting hosted by the Heman Sweatt Center for Black Males, a campus initiative that targets its support to African-American male students. Halfway through the Zoom meeting, students reported that unknown users suddenly appeared in the video chat shouting racial slurs, according to the newspaper.

The Sweatt Center chastised the actions on its official Twitter page.

“We denounce the actions of the hackers in our call and are working to better our newly found space on Zoom,” the center said.

The Heman Sweat Center for Black Males sends our deepest apologies to those who participated in our first Zoom meeting earlier this afternoon. We are still a space for black men to organize and uplift one another. We denounce the actions of the hackers in our call and are…(1/2) — Heman Sweatt Center for Black Males (@SweattCenter) March 30, 2020

working to better our newly found space on Zoom. If you have any questions or concerns feel free to DM us. We will be sending links for virtual meetings through emails and GroupMe from now on. Thank you for your cooperation. (2/2) — Heman Sweatt Center for Black Males (@SweattCenter) March 31, 2020

