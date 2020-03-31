Still Standing: 40 Years of Rhythm and Winning with Radio One

The DC Lottery is proud to partner once again with locally-founded media conglomerate Radio One to celebrate its 40th anniversary of broadcasting the beat and voice of the city! On its A-side, our Radio One commemorative scratcher features more than $800,000 in total prizes, TWO top prizes of $40,000, and a winning roster of instant prizes ranging from $40 to $400! On its B-side, the hits keep coming with a catalogue of great Second Chance winning opportunities including tickets to entertainment and sports events, and a bonus track to win your share of $40,000 in cash prizes. Take a spin around this dedicated page, enjoy the timeline of Radio One and DC Lottery partnerships and photos through the years, and celebrate winners from our select playlist of games. The rhythm and the winning continue.

Official DC Lottery/Radio One Commemorative Scratcher Page