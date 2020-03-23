What is Considered Essential & Non-Essential Businesses?

Continue reading Mayor Bowser Lays Out The Rules For Public Places In The District Due To The Coronavirus

This Friday the 13th was a scary one and not because of pranks or spooks but because things got really real as it was announced that we are in a Coronavirus Pandemic. It was advised to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus to; avoid close contact with sick individuals, frequently wash your hands with soap and water, don't touch your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands, and practice good respiratory hygiene. Because this virus is easily and quickly spread many public places are shutting down. Currently, there are 16 confirmed coronavirus cases in D.C., 31 in Maryland and 45 in Virginia. Mayor Muriel Bowser tweeted out a thread of rules that D.C. will follow for restaurants, taverns, nightclubs, and multi-purpose facilities. She says these are actions that these facilities "must take to comply with the District of Columbia Department of Health's (DC Health) Emergency Rulemaking to Prohibit Mass Gatherings effective March 13, 2020"